Increasing spending on ports, airports and measures to deal with Brexit will be key priorities for using €2.6 billion in additional capital spending, according to Public Expenditure Minister Pascal Donohoe.

The Government is reviewing priorities as it announces it is beginning work to carve up additional funds that have not yet been allocated.

Last year ministers decided to increase capital spending by €5 billion between 2016 and 2021.

Of those additional funds, €2.2 billion will go to social housing, while some of the money was already allocated last year.

Work on allocating the remaining €2.6 billion will begin now.