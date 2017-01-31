Karelian Diamond Resources has said the results of a recent sampling study undertaken in the Kuhmo region in Eastern Finland show a diamond was discovered in one of seven samples.

The company said the discovery was “a very rare and significant one”.

The diamond is described as “a clear, pale green dodecahedron and measures 0.7 x 0.75 x 0.7mm”.

In a statement Karelian added: “This is significant because the diamond discovery allied with high concentrations of Kimberlitic Indicator Minerals (“KIMs”) discovered in the area strongly suggest that a diamondiferous kimberlite is present.”

The recovered samples will go for further analysis.

The study was undertaken by the Geological Survey of Finland on behalf of the company.

The Karelian Chairman, Professor Richard Conroy, said: “This is very exciting news to find such a diamond in till which is a very rare event and makes me very excited about the potential of the area and the discovery of the source of this diamond.”