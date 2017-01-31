Transatlantic exchange operator Nasdaq has today reported a fourth-quarter loss due largely to one-time costs, including the rebranding of its Treasury trading business.

Nasdaq reported a net loss of $224m, or $1.35 per share, compared with a net income of $148m, or 88 cents per share, the same time the previous year.

One-time expenses included a non-cash charge of $578m due to the write-down of the eSpeed trade name, following the rebranding of the US Treasury business.

Other charges included $20m in acquisition costs, and $12m related to the retirement of former chief executive Robert Greifeld.

Nasdaq combined its US and European fixed income units, which will now be known as Nasdaq Fixed Income. The company also said it would wind down its NLX interest rate futures business.

The changes were aimed at better aligning the exchange operator's business segments, management, resources and clients, said new CEO Adena Friedman, who took the top job on January 1.

"While this had an impact on our quarterly results, we feel it puts us in a stronger position to execute on the market opportunities in front of us," she said in a statement.

Stripping out special items, Nasdaq earned 95 cents per diluted share, a cent better than analysts expected, according to Thomson Reuters.

Revenue at the New York-based company was up 12% to $599m, while operating expenses rose to $386m from $290m a year earlier, mainly due to acquisition costs.

Nasdaq completed four acquisitions in the first half of 2016, including its $1.1 billion purchase of options exchange operator International Securities Exchange (ISE) in June.

The company also bought Canadian stock trading venue CXC and news distribution company Marketwired in February. It acquired business communications firm Boardvantage in May.