The maker of Guinness has announced that it is getting back into the Irish whiskey market in response to growing demand for the spirit worldwide.

Diageo's new whiskey, Roe & Co, will be distilled at the group's Irish headquarters at Dublin's St James's Gate, with the manufacturer also announcing plans for a €25m investment in a whiskey distillery in the site's former Power Station.

Diageo getting back into Irish whiskey market pic.twitter.com/4UMotatl76 — RTÉ Business (@RTEbusiness) January 31, 2017

Diageo got out of the Irish whiskey market two years ago when it sold the Bushmills brand to Jose Cuervo in exchange for its Tequila brand.

Irish whiskey is the fastest growing spirit in the US, despite accounting for less the 5% of the global spirits market.

That is estimated to more than double in the coming decade, with export values set to reach €12 billion by 2020.

Diageo is just the latest major drinks maker to show an interest in Irish whiskey, with Beam Suntory, Brown-Forman and IIlva Saronno all having invested in brands recently.

Diageo already makes Baileys liquor, Smirnoff vodka and a number of brands of Scotch whisky.

Demand for Irish whiskey has been growing, particularly in the US, and has driven sales of France's Pernod Ricard, which sells Jameson Irish whiskey.

Diageo recently reported half-year sales which topped expectations helped by improvements in its US business.

It has been working to reinvigorate the business after years of tepid performance, with management changes and a greater focus on sales to retailers rather than wholesalers.

Diageo expects production to begin in the first half of 2019.