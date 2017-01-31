Economic growth in the euro zone accelerated in the fourth quarter and inflation rose towards the ECB's key target in January, despite uncertainty over Brexit and US President Donald Trump.

The EU's Eurostat statistics agency said growth in the euro zone sped up in the three months from October to December to 0.5%. This was above the 0.4% expected by analysts.

Inflation in the euro zone jumped to 1.8% in January, Eurostat said, a big leap from 1.1% a month earlier.

The increase will put pressure on the European Central Bank to scale back its controversial stimulus measures as it nears its stated target figure of 2%.

Meanwhile, the euro zone jobless rate fell to the lowest level in seven and a half years in December as an economic upturn persisted overcoming jitters over Brexit.

Eurostat said the jobless rate in the euro zone fell to a lower than expected 9.6% in the last month of 2016, with big drops seen in Spain and Portugal.