AIB LIKELY TO GAIN FROM €290m LONDON SALES - AIB is likely to share in any proceeds from Green Property's €290 million sale of a London mansion and an office building once linked to jailed fraudster Achilleas Kallakis.

The Irish developer said it has sold numbers seven and eight St James's Square, London for a combined £245.9 million sterling (€289 million), says the Irish Times. The price paid for number eight valued the building at a record £3,425 per square foot, the company added. The sale is likely to benefit AIB, which sold the buildings to Green in 2008 as part of an €815 million portfolio made up of properties accumulated by Kallakis, whom the British courts subsequently sentenced to 11 years for conspiracy to defraud. AIB, which is 99%-owned by the State, loaned the money to buy the portfolio to Green at preferential interest and took a €73 million loss on the sale. As part of that transaction, it is believed that the bank kept an interest in the properties entitling it to benefit from any increase in their value. Neither the bank nor Green commented on this yesterday. Greek businessman Kallakis duped AIB and Bank of Scotland into loaning him £769 million to buy trophy properties in London as well as private planes and yachts. The Irish bank contributed £740 million of the total.

***

'NO EVIDENCE' BANKS FAILING TO PASS ON RATE CUTS, SAYS ECB - There is no evidence that banks are not passing on interest rates cuts, the ECB has claimed in a research paper.

The ECB has slashed rates to 0% in an attempt to stimulate lending, but Irish banks are still charging mortgage borrowers here in excess of 3%, writes the Irish Independent. However the report, which looks at the euro area as a whole, claims the market is functioning - with lower interest rates being passed through the banking system to borrowers. "So far, there is no evidence that monetary policy transmission in the euro area is being significantly affected by this type of non-linearity (banks delaying passing on interest cuts)," according to an economic bulletin published by the ECB in Frankfurt yesterday. That finding is likely to raise eyebrows here, where the persistently high cost of credit has prompted policymakers to table legislation to give the Central Bank powers to cap mortgage interest rates which is likely to be enacted by the summer. That bill looks set to pass despite opposition from both the Central Bank, which says it doesn't want new powers, and the Minister for Finance Michael Noonan. The minister has said competition is the best way to bring down prices. Variable mortgage interest rates here are around double those charged in the rest of the euro zone. It means a typical Irish borrower pays €200 a month more than a homeowner in Germany or France on a €300,000 mortgage.

***

IRISH TECH FIRM KASTUS UNVEILS SUBERBUG SOLUTION - An Irish technology firm has unveiled a formula to kill bacteria including E.coli by protecting everyday surfaces such as glass and phones against superbugs.

Dublin-based Kastus is one of 20 Enterprise Ireland client companies attending the Arab Health healthcare exhibition in Dubai, which will see 4,000 exhibitors and over 130,000 visitors from 163 countries, says the Irish Examiner. Kastus unveiled its Log4+ formula, which is an antimicrobial solution that kills harmful bacteria and micro-organisms such as MRSA and E.coli. The formula provides a coating that can be used on any ceramic or glass surface to protect against superbugs, which are expected to kill an estimated 10 million people every year by 2050. The coating is permanent, long-lasting, scratch- resistant and invisible.

***

TECH GROUPS WARNED ON 'FAKE NEWS' - The EU’s digital chief has warned Facebook and other social media companies they must take a stronger stance against fake news or face action from Brussels.

Andrus Ansip, the European commissioner who leads the portfolio, told the Financial Times that recent events could be a "turning point" for online platforms that risked losing trust unless they took greater responsibility. "I am worried, as all people are worried, about fake news, especially after the elections in the United States," Mr Ansip said. "I really believe in self-regulatory measures but if some kind of clarifications are needed then we will be ready for that." Mr Ansip’s warning comes as Facebook is under growing pressure to act after fake news stories went viral during last year’s US presidential elections, including one that claimed the Pope had endorsed Donald Trump. The world’s largest social network is testing several ways to try to limit the rapid proliferation of fake news stories, including a new system that will filter suspicious content flagged by users with the help of fact-checking organisations.