Almost 35 million tonnes of goods passed through Dublin Port last year, an increase of 6.3% on 2015 and the fourth year of growth in a row.

The facility saw 14.7 million tonnes of goods exported in the year, up 6.7%, while import volumes were up 6.1% to 20.7 million tonnes.

Volumes from containers loaded on and off of ships saw the biggest percentage growth in the year, up 8.1%. Containers driven on and off of ships were also up 7.6%.

The number of tourist vehicles travelling through the port rose by 1% last year, with passenger numbers rising by 0.9% to more than 1.8 million.

Dublin Port also today announced the first review of its "Masterplan", which runs until 2040, which it said was necessary to ensure it reflects changing circumstances.

Volumes at the port have risen by 25% in total in the past four years - ahead of what was anticipated when the masterplan began in 2012 - while the redevelopment of the Alexandra Basin has also commenced in the meantime.

Dublin Port said it was inviting submissions to help inform its new public consultation on the Masterplan. The closing date for these submissions is March 7.

The focus of the review will be on how best the company can use its lands to increase the throughput capacity of Dublin Port.

"When we originally launched our Masterplan five years ago, we assumed an average annual growth rate of 2.5% over the 30 years to 2040," commented Eamonn O'Reilly, the chief executive of Dublin Port Company.

"We now believe we need to increase this growth assumption to 3.3%. Under this revised assumption, the port's volumes would increase by 265% to 77 million gross tonnes over the 30 years to 2040," Mr O'Reilly added.

He said it was "prudent" that the company responds to changing circumstances as they impact on the port's operations and capacity to grow.