UK soft drinks firm Britvic said its first quarter revenue rose 4.3% on strong sales of its drinks in Britain as well as international markets.

Sales in Britain, which accounted for nearly 60% of Britvic's total revenue in the first quarter, rose 2.2% to £209.8m on strong demand for its carbonates like Pepsi Max, 7UP in the UK.

Sales growth in UK came from convenience and food service channels like the restaurant chain, Subway, while sales at the grocery channel remain subdued, the company said.

The Robinsons squash maker said international revenue jumped 19.8% with its Fruit Shoot drink boosting sales in the U.S.

Britvic, which also makes and sells PepsiCo brands such as Pepsi and 7UP in the UK, operates mainly in Britain, Ireland and France, but has recently expanded into the US, Brazil, Spain, India with its Fruit Shoot brand.

The company said that its Irish revenues increased by 6.4%, noting very strong growth of Ballygowan water in the three month period.

Meanwhile, revenues at its French markets grew 6.3% in the thre month period.

Britvic said that total revenue for the first quarter rose to £351m and volumes grew by 3.9%.

Simon Litherland, the company's chief executive, said the company's news financial year had started well. He added that "encouragingly" all of the company's key markets have delivered revenue growth.

"Whilst the external environment remains uncertain, we are confident that the strong execution of our marketing and innovation plans combined with disciplined revenue management and our cost saving initiatives will deliver full year results in line with market expectations", the CEO added.