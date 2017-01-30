European, Asian and US markets fell today following immigration curbs introduced by Donald Trump.

The policies added to uncertainty as investors tried to predict the impact of the US president's policies.

Key markets in Europe, including the Paris CAC, Frankfurt DAX and London FTSE, fell by around 1%.

Wall Street's main indexes were set for their worst day in more than three months as President Donald Trump's orders to curb travel and immigration from some countries sparked uncertainty.

Mr Trump on Friday signed executive orders to suspend travel to the United States from seven Muslim-majority countries on grounds of national security, while also banning refugees from Syria.

Nike and Starbucks were among the companies whose executives said they did not support the ban. "The market is reacting negatively right now because of the uncertainty that it creates," said Robert Pavlik, chief market strategist at Boston Private Wealth.

"If it can pull more Republicans off of the President's following and maybe weaken his strength in Congress then you start to wonder about the other initiatives that may not get passed."

US equities hit record highs following Mr Trump's election in November, encouraged by his promise of tax cuts and simpler regulations.

However, the potential risk of Trump's protectionist policies and the lack of clarity since he took office have dampened the enthusiasm.

The Dow, which soared 9.2% in the aftermath of Trump's election, has managed to gain only 1% after his Jan. 20 inauguration.

The CBOE Volatility index (VIX), known as Wall Street's "fear gauge" surged 20%, its biggest rise since September.

Mr Trump also signed an executive order that would seek to pare back federal regulations by requiring agencies to cut two existing regulations for every new rule introduced.

