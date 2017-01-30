Spain's economy expanded at a steady pace in the fourth quarter, growing by 0.7% from the previous three months, preliminary data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) showed today.

That matched growth recorded in the third quarter.

On an annual basis, Spanish output expanded by 3% in the October to December period, slightly below the 3.2% annual growth registered between July and September.

A turnaround in Spain's job market and a tourism boom in 2016 helped fuel consumer spending.

This allowed the economy to weather 10 months of political uncertainty until bickering leaders managed to form a new government in October.

For 2016 as a whole, the economy expanded by 3.2%.

This was in line with government projections and marked the third year of growth since Spain emerged from a prolonged recession in mid-2013.

