There is a lot of talk in the technology world these days about virtual reality being the next big thing.

But many in the tech industry think augmented and mixed reality is going to be even bigger.

Microsoft has taken a bet that this is going to be the case, ploughing its resources into its mixed-reality headset called Hololens.

But it is not the only AR/MR player in the market.

Our Science & Technology Correspondent Will Goodbody takes a look at the technology.