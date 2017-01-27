In response to the drop-off in exports to the UK following the Brexit vote, Enterprise Ireland is to recruit 39 additional staff members to specifically support Irish-based exporting companies.

The new employees will be based across EI's overseas offices, as well as here in Ireland.

The new recruits will be split between both growing and established export markets for Irish goods and services.

There will be a particular focus on growing markets that have scale - such as China, India, Latin America, and Africa.

Minister for Jobs, Enterprise & Innovation Mary Mitchell O'Connor made the announcement today.

Furthermore, as part of its Brexit efforts, the IDA is to hire nine additional staff along with relaunching its graduate programme.

It follows a strong year for both State agencies. In 2016 Enterprise Ireland-supported companies created more than 9,000 net jobs, while the total number of jobs created by IDA clients last year was 18,627.