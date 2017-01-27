New figures from the Central Statistics Office show the effects of Black Friday and Cyber Monday on Irish retail sales.

Sales of electrical goods were down sharply in December as consumers availed of cheaper white goods and computers on the two big shopping days.

The CSO said that the volume of retail sales fell by 0.7% in December om a monthly basis - the sharpest fall in four months and weaker than expected. Retail sales rose by 3.4% on an annual basis, however.

When car sales are excluded, there was a fall of 2.7% in the volume of retail sales in December compared with November. The annual figure showed an increase of 2%.

Today's figures show that the largest monthly falls were seen in the electrical goods sector, with sales slumping by 22.7% in December. Hardware, paints and glass sales were down 4.1% while fuel sales fell by 2.4%.

The sector with the biggest monthly volume increase was non-specialised stores, which includes supermarkets, with sales there up 0.9%

The CSO said that provisional figures for the full year of 2016 show that the volume of retail sales increased by 5.9% compared to 2015. They were 3.8% higher in value terms.

Commenting on today's figures, Merrion economist Alan McQuaid said that while retail sales continue to remain erratic on a monthly basis the underlying trend is positive.

"While most attention has been on robust car sales in the past couple of years, personal spending in other areas has generally picked up too over the same period and is becoming more broad-based," the economist said.

Mr McQuaid said that the Brexit fall-out and the uncertain economic implications will likely impact negatively on Irish consumer sentiment, resulting in lower personal spending in the months ahead.

"Furthermore, anecdotal evidence suggests that the sharp fall in sterling has enticed Irish shoppers to spend in Northern Ireland even though the pound has regained some lost ground versus the euro in recent weeks," he stated.

He also said it was worth noting that total VAT receipts for 2016 at €12.420 billion were €439m below Department of Finance expectations, which does not augur well for 2017.