A sale of some AIB shares will likely take place in May or June of this year, according to the Minister for Finance Michael Noonan. The State still owns 99.8% of AIB but is hoping an initial public offering will help it to recoup the roughly €17.5 billion spent on bailouts of the bank in 2009 and 2011.

The Government had previously intended to sell some shares last year, but delayed it due to unfavourable market conditions. Stephen Hall, an investment analyst with Cantor Fitzgerald, said that a lot of headwinds hit the Irish and European banking sector last year - the main one being Brexit - and this resulted in a massive derating in the valuation of all bank shares. Events in Italy later on that year also hit bank shares and major contagion fears spread throughout Europe.

However, within recent months a big rerating of bank shares has taken place, especially those of Bank of Ireland. Mr Hall noted that Bank of Ireland shares have rallied about 60% from their lows in October 2016 to now. Sentiment among investors has improves significantly, he added.

According to the analyst, one of the main reasons for the improved sentiment is that fallout from Brexit has been minimal so far, and so the economic recovery here continues to improve while the UK economy has performed relatively strongly as well. He also said there has been a big increase in the interest rate environment and 10 year yields in the US over the last few months have risen by 100 basis points, while they are about 65 basis points higher in Europe. These developments are very positive for any bank's net interest margin trajectory, which is essentially the spread between the rate they receive on the assets and the rate they pay on their liabilities and deposits, he added.

Mr Hall said the sale of the AIB stake will be advertised towards institutional investors, big pension funds and global asset managers including BlackRock, State Street and Fidelity. AIB had €29 billion of non-performing loans in 2013 but in the space of just three years, this was reduced by about €19 billion. Mr Hall said that this trend is set to continue and will continue to be driven by the improving Irish economy - which remains the fastest growing economy in the euro zone. He also noted that the Irish unemployment rate has nearly halved in the last four years down to about 7%.

***

MORNING BRIEFS - Tesco is to buy British cash and carry chain Booker in an agreement that values the wholesaler at £3.7 billion. The deal is being billed as a merger but will give Tesco shareholders majority control in the combined company, which it says will be Britain's leading food business.

*** Element Six is to create 100 additional jobs in Co Clare as part of a €7m investment in its Shannon-based facility. The company, which is part of the De Beers Group, makes synthetic diamonds for use in a number of sectors including drilling and electronics. The latest announcement brings to €40m the amount Element Six has invested in Shannon in the past four years and will bring its total workforce there to around 550. It also marks a significant turnaround for the facility, which was on the brink of closure in 2009 as the company sought heavy cuts due to the high cost of operating in Ireland. At one point the workforce was set to fall to just 80 but 163 jobs were ultimately retained as part of a cost-saving plan. The workforce has grown steadily ever since, and is now close to the levels seen before the financial crisis.

*** Google's parent company Alphabet recorded a 8.3% rise in net income in the last three months of 2016. The firm made a profit of $5.3 billion on the back of $26 billion in revenues. The income figure was lower than had been expected, but investors appeared to be encouraged that the firm was reducing its reliance on advertising, as it began to earn more money from hardware and services.

*** Microsoft also recorded a rise in profits in the last three months of 2016, as it continued to grow its cloud computing business. The firm's net income stood at $5.2 billion in what was its second fiscal quarter - up 3.6% year on year. That was on the back of revenues of $25.8 billion. The figures also show that the firm gained $228m in revenue from the newly-acquired LinkedIn, though the business-focused social network made a loss of $100m in the period.

*** Alibaba is bidding to buy international money transfer firm MoneyGram for $880m. The move would see the firm's 350,000 outlets worldwide come under the control of the Chinese ecommerce giant, but such a deal is subject to regulatory approval from the US Committee on Foreign Investment.