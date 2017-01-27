PENNEYS TO ANCHOR €70m MALL IN CARLOW - Carlow is set to see the creation of over 225 construction jobs with the development of the new Carlow Central Shopping Centre.

The scheme, which will be anchored by retail giant, Penneys, is expected to provide a further 800 full and part-time jobs once it opens for business towards the end of next year, writes the Irish Independent. With some 200,000 sq ft of retail space, 640 car parking spaces and 10,000 sq ft of office accommodation, Carlow Central represents an investment of over €70m and will be the first purpose-built retail development in Ireland in a number of years. Yesterday, the developer behind Carlow Central, Eamonn Duignan of Lexeme Properties confirmed Penneys' decision to anchor the ambitious scheme. "This confirmation [by Penneys] is the culmination of many years work by both Lexeme and Penneys, and ensures the delivery of Carlow Central." he said. While Penneys already has a store in Carlow, this will be incorporated into the development of a new and much larger store extending to 51,000 sq ft of retail space over two levels.

***

PADDY POWER TO SPONSOR UK HORSE RACING ON TV3 - Paddy Power will sponsor UK horse racing on TV3 and 3e this year in a one-year deal covering key festivals such as Cheltenham, Aintree, Epsom and Royal Ascot.

The bookmaker's sponsorship is worth a "significant six-figure deal", TV3 Group said, while Paddy Power will have first rights to renew the sponsorship for 2018. TV3 Group signed a four-year deal with the UK’s Racecourse Media Group (RMG) in December for the Irish television rights to 50 race days each year. Certain race meetings from Newmarket, Newbury and York are also included in the package, says the Irish Times. Television rights in the UK had been long-flagged to make a move from Channel 4 to ITV and ITV4 at the start of 2017, meaning many Irish viewers would have lost access to coverage of certain meetings if TV3 had not picked up the rights.

***

SALES AT RALPH LAUREN'S IRISH OUTLET HIT €210,000 A WEEK - A Ralph Lauren firm that operates a factory outlet store in Kildare Village posted revenues of over €210,000 a week.

New figures lodged by the Irish arm of the US luxury brand show that the firm increased its revenues by 15% to €10.96m in the 53 weeks to early April last year, says the Irish Examiner. America’s new first lady, Melania Trump raised the profile of the global brand even further when she wore a Ralph Lauren outfit for last Friday’s inauguration of president Donald Trump. The accounts for Ralph Lauren Ireland Ltd show that higher administrative costs resulted in pre-tax profits more than halving to €46,699 last year. The firm started trading in 2007 as a factory outlet store in Kildare selling clothing and accessories. No dividend was paid last year though it made a payout of €500,000 in 2015. The company also operated as the Irish commissionaire of Ralph Lauren Europe Sarl, a Swiss-registered company. The commission rates earned from that deal fell slightly to 23%.

***

UK FARMS AND FACTORIES 'WILL COMPETE FOR MIGRANTS' AFTER BREXIT - Hospitality, agriculture, construction and manufacturing will have to compete against each other for a smaller pool of low-skilled migrants after Brexit when tighter border controls are imposed, according to a new report.

Assessing the UK's future immigration system, the Migration Observatory at the University of Oxford said that the government would have to make difficult decisions on which parts of the economy to focus on if EU free movement came to an end, says the Financial Times. "If you want to reduce the numbers, not everyone can be a special case - there will be winners and losers," said Madeleine Sumption, director of the Migration Observatory, noting that which sectors benefited would ultimately be a political choice. The Home Office has not revealed what the new immigration system will look like, but ministers have made clear they will prioritise highly-skilled workers, who could be managed under a work permit system. As a result, restrictions will fall most heavily on low and middle-skilled sectors that, as the Migration Observatory points out, currently employ the majority of EU workers in the UK.