The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission has launched an investigation into suspected breaches of competition law in relation to the ticket sales and the operation of ticketing services for live events.

The CCPC said the probe will focus “primarily on potentially anti-competitive conduct by operators including; those involved in providing tickets and ticketing services, promoters and venues.

“As part of the investigation, the CCPC has issued witness summonses and formal requirements for information to a number of parties involved in the sector.”

The move comes after Ticketmaster was criticised earlier this month when ticket sales it was handling for an upcoming U2 concert in Croke Park sold out in minutes.

Tickets appeared soon afterwards on a related website for much higher prices.

Independent TD Stephen Donnelly had raised the matter with the CCPS, while Fine Gael TD Noel Rock said he is preparing a bill to clamp down on ticket re-selling.

The CCPC said it would welcome contact “from parties in the sector who may have information that they feel is relevant to the investigation”.