Ford Motor's earnings in the fourth quarter matched analyst expectations, and the second biggest US car maker maintained a forecast for 2017 that calls for less profit than 2016.

Ford reported a loss of $783m, or 20 cents a share, in the quarter because of a $3 billion non-cash accounting remeasurement announced last week.

Excluding special items, Ford's profit was 30 cents a share, matching the estimates of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

The company also noted another one-time charge of $200m, which was related to canceling a $1.6 billion small car plant in Mexico.

Even with that expense, Ford was able to save $500m by moving production planned for the plant to another one in Mexico.

The company said the plant was closed because of slack demand for small cars and was not directly due to harsh criticism by US President Donald Trump before and after his November election.

Ford's chief financial Officer Bob Shanks said that the company will await specific policies of the Trump administration for an idea of how they will affect the company's plans.

"We are watching," Shanks said.