The mood among German consumers improved further heading into February to reach its highest in five months, a survey showed today.

The results of the survey suggested that Germang shoppers remain upbeat despite the Berlin Christmas market attack and increased political uncertainties.

The slightly stronger-than-expected data, published by the Nuremberg-based GfK institute, gave some reassurance that household spending will continue to propel growth in Germany in the first quarter of 2017.

The consumer sentiment indicator, based on a survey of around 2,000 Germans, rose to 10.2 from 9.9 in the previous month.

This was the highest reading since September and compared with an average forecast of a reading of 10 in a Reuters poll.

"Consumer confidence is starting 2017 on an extremely positive note," GfK researcher Rolf Buerkl said, adding that households' overall economic expectations improved the fourth consecutive month to hit their highest level since June 2015.

The German economy grew by 1.9% in 2016, the strongest rate in half a decade, helped by higher household and state spending.

The government expects the economic upturn to continue in 2017, albeit at a slower pace of 1.4%.

As a result of the overall solid economic performance, consumers' income expectations improved further and their propensity to buy increased significantly, the survey showed.

"Consumers are continuing to brave the storm triggered by the insecurity regarding the future actions of the new US President and the outcome of Brexit," Buerkl said.

US President Donald Trump has warned German car companies that he would impose a border tax of 35% on vehicles imported to the US market.

"In addition, it is clear that the attack in Berlin just before Christmas did not impair economic optimism in the long term," Buerkl added.

For consumers, the solid labour market with its record-high employment levels and the resulting pay hikes is significantly more important than external factors, he added.