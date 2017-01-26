The UK economy maintained its robust momentum in the final three months of 2016, again wrong-footing expectations that June's vote to leave the European Union would rapidly take its toll on growth.

UK gross domestic product rose at a quarterly rate of 0.6% between October and December, the Office for National Statistics said.

This maintained the above-average pace seen in the first three months after June's Brexit referendum.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a slight slowdown to growth of 0.5%.

Compared with a year earlier, the UK economy grew by 2.2%, again slightly faster than expected.

But looking at 2016 as a whole, growth slowed modestly to 2% from 2.2% in 2015.

"Strong consumer spending supported the expansion of the dominant services sector and - although manufacturing bounced back from a weaker third quarter - both it and construction remained broadly unchanged over the year as a whole," the ONS said.

Britain was probably one of last year's fastest-growing major advanced economies, and there are some signs this will continue into early 2017, with the Confederation of British Industry reporting strong orders for manufacturers in January.

But most economists predict the economy will suffer this year as sterling's hefty fall since the referendum pushes up inflation for households and business.

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney has warned that growth has become more reliant on consumer spending.

Today's figures showed that in the fourth quarter of 2016, services output - which is most sensitive to consumer spending - grew by 0.8%.

By contrast, industrial output was flat - partly reflecting a slump in oil production due to maintenance work in October - while construction inched up by 0.1%.

Unbalanced growth could prove a problem for 2017, when the weaker currency is forecast to make itself felt through higher inflation, curbing consumers' spending power and hitting businesses with higher costs.