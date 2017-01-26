While most of Ireland was fixated on the number €88m yesterday, the eyes of the financial world were trained on 20,000 as the Dow Jones surged past that symbolic milestone and closed above the threshold for the first time. The Dow Jones tracks the performance of 30 stocks with high share prices and some believe its move past 20,000 is largely symbolic.

Peter Brown, of Baggot Investment Partners and the IIFT, said it was significant as it gives as indication as to where things are going. "Trump's policies are focused on growth, deregulation and lower taxation. That's good for US companies and global growth, provided there are no trade shocks. We're in an environment of low interest rates. There are not a lot of alternative investment options," he said.

Donald Trump gave a flavour of his future policies yesterday with the signing of some executive orders but there has been very little detail to date. "The market never waits for reality. It moves in advance. For example, we saw an 18% surge in the dollar between Trump's election and inauguration. Markets front run what they anticipate the outcome to be. Trump is doing stuff and saying all the right things. It looks like he'll create jobs and deregulate, which is good for financial stocks. But there is a risk as we don't know what he's capable of. If he caused a global trade war, this could unravel very quickly," Mr Brown warned.

Peter Brown said he anticipated that the story of this year, as far as global financial markets were concerned, would be the differential between US and European policies. "We're still undergoing QE (quantitative easing) here. There are low rates, low growth and low inflation. America is the opposite. Rates are rising and growth is on the up. That divergence between the two will be the biggest theme this year."

He said Mario Draghi would come under huge pressure to change tack if 'Trumponomics' is successful but Draghi was not planning on change at this point. "QE is pencilled to run until the end of the year. In the US, it was two and a half years before a rate increase of 0.25% was introduced. So a rate rise in Europe is not pencilled until 2020, but there could be massive pressure to change tack and 'do a Trump'," he concluded.

MORNING BRIEFS - Royal Bank of Scotland has set aside another £3 billion to cover expected fines and settlements with US authorities over allegations that it mis-sold risky mortgages in the run-up to the financial crisis. This latest tranche takes its total provisions to just over £6.5 billion.

*** Telecoms, internet and entertainment group Eir has announced results for the half year to the end of December. Revenue of €666m was up 2% on the same period in the prior financial year. Pre-tax earnings were also 2% higher at €243m. Among the highlights in today's results, Eir said that 4G mobile data coverage has now reached 95% of its population base and the customer base for its TV service eirVision has risen to 63,000.

*** About a third of companies here say they will increase their marketing spend in the year ahead to counter Brexit threats, according to research from MediaCom Ireland. Of these, about half say they intend to spend more on advertising. But about three quarters of those opt for social media as the most popular channel for future ad investment. This reflects a wider shift online as far as advertising spending is concerned. Separate research from Core Media and the Association of Advertisers in Ireland concludes that every €1 invested in advertising in Ireland delivers a net return on investment of nearly €5.50 for brands.



