Books and stationery retailer Eason has announced the opening of a new shop in the Clare Hall Shopping Centre in Dublin. The new store in due to open in March

The company also opened a new shop in the Cresent Shopping Centre in Limerick just before Christmas.

The expansion is part of the company's capital investment programme, which has seen an investment of over €2m in its store estate in 2016.

The new shops will bring to 65 the total number of Eason shops on the island of Ireland and have resulted in the creation of 30 new jobs.

Eason also made significant changes to a number of its other stores last year, including ongoing work on its flagship O'Connell Street store and its stores in Liffey Valley, Newbridge and Heuston Station.

Its capital investment programme is set to continue in 2017.

"Despite a fragile economic recovery and ongoing challenges in the retail market, our ambition is to continue growing and developing the Eason business and we're very pleased to add these two highly sought after locations in Limerick and Dublin to our store estate," commented Conor Whelan, Managing Director of Eason.