Sky, the European pay-TV group that has accepted a buy-out offer from shareholder Rupert Murdoch, reported £679m in first-half operating profit.

This was down 9% after the company absorbed a big hike in Premier League soccer costs.

"In a year in which we are absorbing significantly higher programming costs, as a result of the step up in Premier League costs, our financial performance has been good," the company said.

First-half revenue rose 6% on a constant currency basis to £6.4 billion.

Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox agreed a $14.6 billion deal to buy the 61% of Sky it does not already own in December.

Fox needs to secure regulatory approval in Europe and Britain and win over Sky shareholders before it fulfils its long-held ambition to control a business with 22 million customers in Britain, Ireland, Italy, Germany and Austria.