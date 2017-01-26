Telecoms, internet and entertainment group Eir has announced results for the half year to the end of December.

The company said its revenue of €666m was up 2% on the same period in the prior financial year.

Pre-tax earnings were also 2% higher at €243m.

Eir said 4G mobile data coverage has now reached 95% of its population base, adding that the improved connectivity has delivered an increase in large sale business customers.

The customer base for its TV service EirVision rose by 18,000 to 63,000 by the end of December and the company also said it had over 200,000 subscribers to EirSport across all its platforms.

The company's chief executive Richard Moat said Eir remains focused on network investment, bundling and convergence, with all these initiatives underpinning its successful transformation from a telephony to a media company.