The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded above 20,000 for the first time on Wall Street today, resuming a rally that began in the wake of US President Donald Trump's surprise election victory.

The rally was reignited by Trump's signing of numerous executive orders since his inauguration on Friday.

The index came within a point of the historic level on 6 January, as investors banked on pro-growth policies and tax cuts from the new administration.

But the index had stalled recently, dropping modestly in consecutive weeks, as investors grew cautious as they looked for clarity on the administration's new policies.

If the index remains above 20,000 by closing time, the 42-session surge from the first close above 19,000 would mark the second-shortest length of time between such milestones.

The 24 trading days between 10,000 and 11,000 from 29 March to 3 May 1999 was the fastest.

The rise from 18,000 to 19,000 took the Dow 483 trading sessions.

The move since 22 November, when the index closed above 19,000 for the first time, has been spearheaded by financial stocks - with Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan accounting for about 20% of the gain.

The two banks have benefited as investors bet that Mr Trump's expected fiscal stimulus will trigger inflation and stoke a rise in interest rates.

Boeing rose 2.3% today after its earnings and Goldman Sachs was up 0.7%, helping to push the index past 2,000.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite were also higher in afternoon trade on Wall Street.