Donald Trump has resigned as director of the companies behind his golf resort and hotel in Doonbeg, Co Clare.

Submissions to the Companies Registration Office show that Mr Trump stepped down as a director of two Irish companies on 19 January, a day before his inauguration as US President.

TIGL Ireland Enterprises Ltd and TIGL Ireland Management Ltd, which are behind the Trump International Golf Links and Hotel in Doonbeg, continue to list Mr Trump's children Ivanka, Eric and Donald Jr as directors.

The move follows a pledge by Mr Trump to resign all of his directorships in order to avoid any conflict of interest as US President.

Yesterday BBC News reported that he had also resigned from the board of a number of British businesses, including those related to his Scottish golf courses, before he formally took office.

In a recent interview with The Times, Mr Trump cited planning difficulties at Doonbeg as an example of EU bureaucracy and said he now "couldn't care less" about the property.