EIR BIDS TO DITCH OUTDATE COPPER LANDLINE NETWORK - Eir has applied to the telecoms regulator, Comreg, for permission to start scrapping its traditional copper landline network in some parts of the country.

The operator says that many people don't need a copper landline anymore and that it will soon launch new online voice services instead, says the Irish Independent. "Eir is modernising its network facilities and within the next two to three years, we anticipate there will be geographic areas with widespread availability of next generation access facilities," said Eir CEO Richard Moat in a letter to Ireland's telecoms regulator, Comreg. "As the utilisation of the legacy [copper] network declines, it will not be economically efficient for Eir to maintain parallel next generation and [copper] networks and services. Eir would therefore like to be in a position to undertake the orderly and timely retirement of legacy networks and services." Mr Moat said that the company would not withdraw such legacy network services from areas that do not have access to fibre technologies. "There's no question of someone being left without a phone or a voice service," a spokesman for Eir said. "We would see this as a customer-led migration that will take a number of years. It's not like there'll be a countdown for phones to be switched off," he added.

***

ARYZTA SHARES SLUMP AFTER NEW WARNING - Shares in Swiss-Irish food group Aryzta slumped nearly 32% to €28 on Tuesday after the company issued another profit warning, heaping further pressure on chief executive Owen Killian.

The global bakery giant said its underlying earnings per share was tracking about 20% behind last year in the five months of trading ending December 2016. It said the group's trading performance was "unexpected and extremely disappointing" as falling revenues and higher than expected labour costs hit the group's north American business hard. The company has been struggling to halt a slide in investor confidence over 18 months linked to the loss of contracts in the US. It recently withheld Mr Killian's performance-related bonus amid ongoing concern over the company's underlying health, says the Irish Times. At the end of last year the company appointed Gary McGann as its new chairman while moderately more positive news from its US business saw shares rise above €40 for the first time in more than a year. However, the latest numbers and consequent slump is likely to renew pressure on Mr Killian, who has been charge since the company was formed through a merger between Irish food group IAWS and Swiss baker Hiestand.

***

PROPERTY PRICES TO JUMP BY 7% THIS YEAR - SURVEYORS - Property prices are forecast to rise by an average of 7% across the country this year.

The Society of Chartered Surveyors is predicting the biggest increases in the Leinster region, outside of Dublin. The price of a three-bed semi there is expected to rise by about 9.5% in 2017, says the Irish Examiner. The society is concerned about the continued low level of house construction. Spokesperson Ronan O'Hara said the Government needed to intervene further in the housing market and "maybe reduce the VAT on new homes...and try to help couples stuck in negative equity to be freed up. It's all about transactions and houses changing hands."

***

MPs SEEK TO BRING EMPLOYERS TO HEEL OVER DISCRIMINATORY DRESS CODE - Forcing women to wear high heels at work remains a "widespread" practice, according to a UK parliamentary report published on Wednesday that calls for a change in the law governing what employees wear in the office.

The report was triggered by a petition started by Nicola Thorp, who was sent home on her first day of work at PwC last year for refusing to wear high heels, reports the Financial Times. "It is clear that many employees do not feel able to challenge the dress codes they are required to follow, even when they suspect that they may be unlawful," said the report by the Petitions Committee and Women and Equalities Committee. "Discriminatory dress codes remain commonplace in some sectors of the economy." The report said that, although demanding that women wear high heels was illegal, the fact such requirements were still widespread demonstrated that current legislation, in the form of the Equality Act 2010, was not fully effective. It recommended an urgent review and possible amendment of the law, and for the government to introduce more effective penalties against employers for breaching it. "Dress codes which require women to wear high heels for extended periods of time are damaging to their health and wellbeing in both the short and the long term," the report said.