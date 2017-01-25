As part of its European Commission restructuring plan, Bank of Ireland sold the ICS Building Society brand together with around €220m of mortgage loans to non-bank lender Dilosk about three years ago. But from today the ICS brand is back in the market as Dilosk launches a new product aimed at the buy-to-let-sector. ICS will be offering the loans to individual investors and companies which they can use to buy into the market or refinance existing investments. The minimum loan size is €40,000 and goes up to a maximum of €1.25m with rates starting at 4.5%. It is also offering a 10 year interest only option and the product is backed by a €200m facility.

Fergal McGrath, CEO of Dilosk, said the lender launched a pilot scheme to test the new buy-to-let product late last year which is being followed by a full market roll out today. "Clearly there are issues in the rental market. There is a lack of supply of properties to rent. There are less than 4,000 on daft.ie at the moment compared to 27,000 in 2009 at the peak. That points to a chronic lack of supply of properties to the rental market," he explained.

Mr McGrath said there was a demand for financing in this sector which is why many of the transactions to date have been funded by cash.

The Dilosk CEO also said the company had no immediate plans to enter the family home lending market but did not rule it out. "We are serving existing customers in that market. Our book consists of family home and buy-to-let and we provide top ups to those lenders, but our first rollout is the buy to let product. There is an opening there in the family home market, but it's already better served by banks than the buy to let market," he said.

Mr McGrath said he did not believe that Dilosk would be caught up in the controversy that saw mortgage holders incorrectly moved off trackers. "We never issued trackers and the mortgages we acquired from Bank of Ireland were not trackers. The Central Bank have included 15 lenders as part of their investigation and we're included, but we don't believe it's going to be an issue for us," he concluded.

***

MORNING BRIEFS - Dairy company Ornua has signed an agreement to acquire the UK based cheese ingredients company F.J Need Foods. The family run Cheshire-based business includes a cheese cutting, grating and slicing facility, two cheese brands and a distribution fleet. The former Dairy Board has made a number of acquisitions in recent years as it focuses on the UK, European and North American markets.

*** The share price of the food group Aryzta fell by about a third yesterday after it issued another profit warning. That wiped almost €1 billion of the valuation of the Swiss Irish group that is behind the Cuisine de France brand. The company issued a statement yesterday saying that its earnings per share for the five months to the end of December were coming in about 20% behind last year, mostly on poor performance in its North American division.

*** Shares in Telecoms group BT lost about a fifth of their value yesterday after it revealed a £530m hit from an Italian accountancy scandal and it issued a profit warning. The head of its continental European operations resigned after it became clear that the cost of the scandal was going to be far in excess of the £150m initially estimated. BT is due to report quarterly results on Friday.

*** The Nasdaq and S&P 500 stock markets closed at new record highs last night as Donald Trump met car makers at the White House and told them to build more cars in America. The dollar is continuing to lose ground from its post election highs and this morning the euro is trading at just over $1.07 and 85.7 pence sterling.