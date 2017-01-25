UK books, newspaper and stationery retailer WH Smith said it expects full-year profit growth to be slightly ahead of expectations as it posted strong sales in its travel business over the Christmas period.

WH Smith, which has more than 1,300 stores, including in Dublin Airport, said group comparable sales were up 1% in the 21 weeks to January 21, with total sales rising 2%.

Total sales at its travel business - made up of outlets at airports, railways stations, motorway services, hospitals and workplaces, which have a high footfall - rose 10% partly helped by currency movements.

Analysts said strong growth in the travel business against tough comparisons so early in the year was encouraging.

However, the group, which will celebrate its 225th anniversary this year, said comparable sales in its high street business were down 3% with total sales falling 4%.

The company also said its cost efficiency programme was on track and gross margin was up year-on-year.