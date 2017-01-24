Dublin-based Connemara Mining has said it does not know the reason behind a significant surge in its share price today.

The mining company, which is listed on the London Stock Exchange, has seen its share value jump by around 30% today to 2.2 pence.

The price peaked at 2.69 pence at 1.15pm, before falling back somewhat since.

Earlier today Connemara announced it had appointed Gavin Berkenheger as its new Technical Director, however, does not believe this move is behind the rise.

In a statement the firm said it “notes the rise in its share volume and price and whilst the board share investors’ enthusiasm for Mr Berkenheger’s appointment as technical director, announced earlier today, they are not aware of any reason for the increase in the price and volume to trading today".

Connemara is an active exploration company with principal assets in gold, zinc and lead exploration licences in Ireland.