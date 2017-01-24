Sterling fell and London's FTSE 100 index rose today in a volatile response to a UK Supreme Court ruling that the government must go through parliament to trigger talks on leaving the European Union.

The pound hit five-week highs after the first sections of the ruling were read.

But it was then hit by a wave of profit-taking by investors, fuelled in part by worries over how Northern Irish and Scottish politicians and public will now proceed.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she would bring a motion of consent to Edinburgh's devolved assembly despite the ruling that the government did not need to ask for its approval, or that of Stormont.

That hinted at more constitutional conflict in the pipeline and helped prod the pound back below $1.2450, a full cent off highs hit earlier.

Sterling drew support last year from the original ruling in London's High Court which was perceived to support the pro-EU forces in parliament who are demanding a "softer" Brexit that prioritises maintaining membership of the bloc's lucrative single market.

But many market participants said today's decision had already been factored into sterling and that it cleared the way for prime minister Theresa May to proceed with a "hard" Brexit by seeking approval only from Westminster.

Falls for the pound have tended to support the internationally-focused companies on London's FTSE 100 that become more competitive and profitable as the currency weakens.