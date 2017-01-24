Medical equipment maker Philips has missed forecasts for its fourth-quarter earnings.

The company also said a dispute with the US Justice Department over defibrillators it sold during 2015 would significantly impact that business.

The Dutch company stuck by its medium-term financial targets of 4-6% average comparable sales growth and a 1% improvement in adjusted EBITA (earnings before interest, tax and amortisation) margin per year.

This was despite the dispute over its defibrillators, which are used to deliver an electrical shock to restore the heart's normal rhythm in a cardiac emergency.

"We are currently in discussions on a civil matter with the Department of Justice representing the US Food and Drug Administration, arising from past inspections in and before 2015, primarily on our external defibrillator business," CEO Frans van Houten said in a statement.

"While the discussions have not yet concluded, we anticipate a meaningful impact on the operations of this business," he said.

Van Houten said the company's global defibrillator business has sales of around €300m annually, compared with 2016 group sales of €24.5 billion for the full year.

Philips recalled some of its HeartStart automated external defibrillators (AEDs) in September 2012 due an issue with an internal electrical component that could cause them to fail to deliver a shock.

The recall affected around 700,000 devices.

Philips was forced to close a plant in Cleveland in 2014 that made high-end medical scanners due to US government concerns over adherence to quality control rules.

The company is still recovering from that incident, which badly dented earnings, with production in Cleveland ramping to full capacity over the course of 2015 and margins at its Diagnosis division continuing to recover.

Van Houten said today that the company was committed to quality and had "over the last years made investments to enable significant progress in this area."

Spokesman Steve Klink said that as was the case with the scanners sold from the Cleveland factory, none of which were ever found to have been flawed, the defibrillators sold by the company were "absolutely safe" and there had never been a defect reported with any of more than 1.5 million in the field.

"These are medical devices, and if there were ever a problem or a defect, there would be a report about it," he said.

The company today reported fourth-quarter adjusted EBITA of €1 billion compared with €842m the time a year earlier. Sales rose 3% to €7.24 billion.

Analysts polled for Reuters forecast EBITA at €1.04 billion and sales at €7.28 billion.

Over 2016, Philips sold or floated its traditional lighting business in several steps, largely completing its shift to become a health technology company.

It intends to sell its remaining 71% stake in Philips Lighting, which reported an increase in earnings earlier this week.