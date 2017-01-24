Shares in Aryzta slumped over 30% in Dublin trade today after the Swiss-Irish baked goods company warned on its forecast for half yearly profits.

Aryzta said its half yearly underlying earnings per share are set to be 20% lower than it had expected.

The company said its underperformance was mainly due to weakness in its North American markets, the impact of Brexit and an ongoing German bakery commissioning.

"The performance in the current period is both unexpected and extremely disappointing," its chief executive Owen Killian stated in today's trading statement.

Mr Killian said that the company has initiated price increases to address US labour inflation, which is significant across the business.

"We are also investing in upskilling, training and development to ensure Aryzta becomes an employer of choice in what is becoming a highly competitive labour market in which there are significant skills shortages in many locations," he added.

Aryzta shares closed 31.98% lower in Dublin trade today at €28.69.