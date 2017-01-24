GREENCORE INVESTORS URGED TO REJECT CHIEF EXECUTIVE'S NEW BONUS PACKAGE - Greencore's new pay deal for Patrick Coveney, which will see the chief executive’s maximum long-term share bonus double, should be rejected at a shareholder meeting next week, as there is no sign it has been set against more onerous targets, according to one of the world’s influential proxy advisory firms.

The convenience food group revealed plans last month to double the amount that can be granted to Mr Coveney (46) under a so-called performance share plan, to 200% of salary, for the year to September. Greencore has said that its remuneration committee proposed changes to the executive remuneration policy following consultation with the company’s largest shareholders during 2016, writes the Irish Times. "The purpose of the proposed changes are to more closely align the remuneration arrangements of executive directors with the successful delivery of the Company’s long term plan," it said in a statement. Greencore said it would continue to consult its shareholders relating to remuneration policy and "will continue to evolve the details of its policy in accordance with best practice."

***

REGULATOR IS POISED TO RELAX CREDIT UNION RULES ON MORTGAGES - Hopes have been raised that rules limiting the amount of mortgage lending by credit unions may be relaxed.

Credit unions have limits imposed on them, with the value of their overall loan books restricting what they can issue as mortgages, but the Central Bank said it was reviewing the rules. The move to review the mortgage restrictions comes as credit unions are stepping up their efforts to capture some of the rising demand for mortgages, says the Irish Independent. The Government's help-to-buy rebate for first-time buyers and a shortage of housing mean mortgage demand is strong. A new initiative means credit unions are expected to step-up mortgage lending. They are to target first-time buyers, trader-uppers and those looking to acquire properties in tenant-purchase schemes. They could lend up to €400m this year, this despite having some €5 billion to loan out. Current rules mean they can issue only 10% of their individual loan books in long-term lending, such as mortgages. But the Central Bank said it was reviewing the rules, in a move that could give a massive competitive boost to the home-loans market. "Longer-term lending limits are constantly under review by us and are also being addressed in the strategic dialogue forum we initiated last year," a spokesman for the Central Bank said.

***

FORD CELEBRATING 100 YEARS IN IRELAND - Ford has announced it is to hold a number of events throughout this year to mark the centenary of Henry Ford registering his factory in Cork city in 1917.

The founder of the renowned car brand registered the plant in Cork's Marina just 14 years after initially setting up his company in Michigan in 1903. It was the first purpose-built Ford factory outside North America. Henry Ford's father, William, had emigrated from Ballinascarty in Co Cork in 1847, so when it came to establishing a base for his business in Europe he chose Cork because he hoped it ‘would start Ireland along the road to industry’. The Fordson tractor was the main product produced by the Cork plant, which in 1929 became the largest tractor factory in the world, says the Irish Examiner. However, the factory also produced passenger models, including the iconic Model T. Indeed, the last Model T ever produced by Ford anywhere in the world rolled off the Cork factory production line in December 1928. In addition to the Model T, the Cork factory also produced all the other main Ford vehicles which were sold in Europe from the 1930s right up to the 1970s and 1980s including the Model A, Model BF and Model Y; Prefect; Anglia; Escort; Cortina; and Sierra.