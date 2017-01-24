Minister for Finance Michael Noonan has said there are issues around Irish tax but the Government is addressing these and has been doing so since 2012.

Speaking at the Irish Times Corporate Tax Summit, Mr Noonan said that OECD recommendations have been implemented and that Ireland is tax compliant, tax transparent and in "good order with our colleagues around the world".

The Irish tax system is open, modern and international, he added.

The minister also said he believes US President Donald Trump will transform the corporate tax system in the US, but the exact details are still unknown.