The chief executive of IDA Ireland has said the outcome of the UK Brexit referendum has created the need for companies to reconsider their European footprint.

Martin Shanahan said he would be telling the annual European Financial Forum in Dublin this morning why Ireland is the most attractive location in which to invest in a post-Brexit world.

The Forum is organised by IDA Ireland in association with the Financial Times and IFS Ireland.

Described as a European platform for top decision-makers and influencers in the public, private and regulatory fields of financial services, the Forum will explore the disruptive forces that are shaping the financial sector into the future and discuss where opportunities lie.



"The European Financial Forum is an opportunity for senior industry decision-makers, policy-makers and academics to discuss how they see the European and Global Financial Services industry evolving," Mr Shanahan said.

He said he expected the implications of Brexit will form a large part of the discussions today.

"Ireland's proposition of EU market access, regulatory passport, global product distribution, cost effectiveness, deep domain knowledge, innovative technology offerings and superior customer service together with English language and a Common Law system will continue to prove compelling to financial services companies," Mr Shanahan stated.

Speakers at today's Forum include Taoiseach Enda Kenny; Eoghan Murphy, the Minister of State with responsibility for Financial Services, Central Bank Governor Philip Lane; Jin Liqun, President of the Asian Infrastructure Investment and Minister Mary Mitchell O'Connor.



Ireland is home to over 400 IFS companies, both foreign-owned and indigenous, spread throughout the country. The sector employs over 40,000 people.