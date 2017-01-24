British low-cost airline EasyJet has today posted first-quarter revenue, cost and passenger numbers in line with its expectations.

The airline said it delivered "a solid performance" given strong competition in Europe's short-haul market.

EasyJet, Europe's second biggest no-frills carrier behind Ryanair, and rival airlines, have driven down fares as they add more seats to try to grow market share during what has been a period of low oil prices.

For the first half of its financial year, EasyJet said it expected ticket prices to decline by a high single-digit percentage, at the top end of guidance given in November.

The company said its plan to reduce costs to counter declining ticket prices was working, but that the weak pound since the June 23 Brexit vote meant its 2017 profit would take a larger-than-expected £105m hit.

Sterling has fallen about 17% against the US dollar since the referendum, affecting EasyJet as it buys fuel in dollars.

A weaker pound also makes travel to Europe more expensive for those departing from Britain, EasyJet's main customer base.

But the airline said today that bookings were slightly ahead of last year and demand remained strong.

The airline suffered a torrid 2016, with its annual profit tumbling over a quarter, a first decline since 2009, as falling fares, a weak pound, airport strikes and congestion compounded its exposure to destinations hit by deadly attacks.

Analysts expect falling fares and adverse currency moves will continue to impact EasyJet this year, with pretax profit forecast to fall 16% to £414m for the 12-months to the end of September 2017.