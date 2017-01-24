Dixons Carphone, the electricals and mobile phone retailer, today beat forecasts for trading in its key Christmas quarter and kept its profit outlook for the full year.

The firm trades as Currys, PC World and Carphone Warehouse in Ireland and Britain, Elkjop and Elgiganten in Nordic countries and Kotsovolos in Greece.

It said today that sales at stores open over a year rose 4% in the 10 weeks to January 7. That compared with analysts' consensus forecast of a rise of 2.5% and a first half increase of 4%.

"We believe that we have outperformed the market during the period," the company's chief executive Seb James said. He added that he was looking forward to another year of growth.

Like-for-like sales in the UK and Ireland rose 6% compared to analysts' consensus forecast of 3.5% growth.

Underlying sales increased 5% in the southern Europe division but fell 1% in the Nordics, where the firm focused on optimising profit margins.

Dixons Carphone forecast a 2016-17 underlying pretax profit of £475-495m, up from £447m in 2015-16.

Though the firm has had a strong run of trading statements over the last year, its shares have still fallen 28%, reflecting its exposure to high-cost goods and perceived vulnerability to any consumer spending squeeze this year.

Last month, Dixons Carphone reported a 19% rise in first-half profit, but said it was planning for the possibility of more uncertain times ahead.