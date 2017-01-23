McDonald's reported slightly lower fourth-quarter earnings today as strong sales in Britain, Japan, China offset a drop in the US.

The fast-food giant, which modified its menu in its home market after a lengthy slump, and restructured its international business, said its turnaround remained on track.

The weaker performance in the US was due partly to more difficult year-over-year comparisons in late 2016 after the iconic chain unveiled the popular "all-day breakfast" plan a year earlier.

The company said that its comparable sales fell 1.3% in the latest quarter.

"For McDonald's, 2016 was a year of purposeful change as we focused on the key elements of our turnaround plan - strengthening our business to drive long-term sustainable growth by sharpening our focus on our customers, right-sizing our structure and putting the right talent in place to lead the company into the future," said Steve Easterbrook.

He was appointed chief executive in 2015 after the chain's lengthy slump.

The company said its net income for the fourth quarter was $1.2 billion, down slightly from the same time a year ealier. Revenues were $6 billion, down 5%.

The chain's international strategy has included shifting from a structure that organises countries by region to one centred around market opportunity, such as "high growth" and "foundational markets."

High-growth comparable sales rose 4.7% from the year-ago period, thanks to China.

Comparable sales in foundational markets surged 11.1%, with strength in Japan and some Latin American countries.

Global comparable sales rose 2.7%.

For the full year, McDonald's said its earnings were $4.7 billion, up 3%.