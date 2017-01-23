Oil prices fell 1% today as signs of a strong recovery in US oil drilling activity outweighed news that OPEC and non-OPEC producers were on track to meet output reduction goals set in December.

Global benchmark Brent crude prices were down 53 cents to $54.96 a barrel.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures traded at $52.61 a barrel, down 61 cents, or 1.1%, on Friday's close.

Ministers representing members of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC producers said at a meeting on Sunday that of almost 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) they had agreed to be taken out of the market, 1.5 million bpd had already gone.

US drillers added most rigs in nearly four years last week, data from energy services firm Baker Hughes showed late last week.

This extends an eight-month drilling recovery and is supporting signs that US production will continue to rise strongly just as other producers are cutting output.

US oil production has risen more than 6% since the middle of last year, although it remains 7% below a historic high in 2015.

It is back to levels of late 2014, when strong US crude output contributed to a crash in oil prices.