Oil exploration company Providence Resources has been given consent to progress the second phase of the frontier exploration licence in the southern Porcupine Basin off the southwest coast.

The Minister of State for the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment has given his consent to the progression to the second phase of the licence.

This is subject to the completion of the agreed work programme which includes the drilling of the 53/6-A exploration well on the Paleocene Druid prospect.

Providence also said that based on the latest project timeline, and subject to regulatory approvals, the 53/6-A exploration well is currently planned to spud in June of this year.

"We are pleased to have received this confirmation from the Government on the licence progression as we continue to move forward with all the necessary works to enable the drilling of this high impact exploration well during summer 2017," commented Providence's chief executive Tony O'Reilly.