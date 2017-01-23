The combined deficit in defined benefit pension schemes in companies listed on the Irish Stock Exchange increased by 50% from €3 billion to €4.5 billion in 2016.

A new report from Mercer blames the worsening performance on a collapse in returns from corporate bonds in particular.

The yield - or the investment return - fell by on average 0.75% throughout the year.

Meanwhile, the returns on pension schemes' assets fell by between 8% and 10% last year.

However, one bright spot towards the end of the year was a lift in bond yields accompanied by signs that inflation is on the rise again globally which is good for pension fund performance.

Mercer said that signs that inflation is expected to return may encourage the European Central Bank to end or reduce its bond buying programme, which is designed to stimulate euro zone inflation.

"Yields could rise generally across the euro zone as the ECB's intervention in the bond market, a likely contributor to current low yields, wanes," a statement from Mercer said.

"Sponsors and trustees alike face challenging market conditions which can make it difficult for schemes to de-risk," commented Peter Gray, Risk Financing specialist at Mercer.

"However, market conditions could change rapidly and opportunities to protect schemes against future volatility could occur. It is important that trustees and sponsors are in a position to capture these opportunities to achieve funding level improvements," Mr Gray added.