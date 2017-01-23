Paddy Power Betfair has said that the unexpected victory of Donald Trump in the US presidential election in November cost the group almost £5m.

In a trading update for the three months to the end of December, the bookies chain said that it continued to see good sportsbook staking growth but the results favoured customers.

"We estimate that the impact on group revenue from the customer friendly results, before any benefit from the re-cycling of winnings, was approximately £40m in the quarter," the company said.

It added that impact on profitability of these results was partially offset by lower than expected marketing and staff costs.

Paddy Power Betfair said that its group revenue for the full year was up 18% year on year to £1.551 billion.

It said it expects its full-year group underlying EBITDA to be around the mid-point of the previously guided range of £390-£405m.

The company is due to report its full year results on February 7.