This was a week defined by political speeches - in London, in Davos and in Washington - a trilogy that marked at the very least an inflection point in the course of history. They may also mark the beginning of an era of great disruption - not least to the dominant economic and political philosophy of the past 40 years - that of rolling back the state, getting out of the way of business, and letting globalisation rip.

Two of the speeches were by Teresa May, the UK Prime Minister. The first, in London, was about Brexit.

Tarnished by its threat to launch an economic war if she didn’t get what she wanted, Mrs May's Brexit speech was internally contradictory, wanting to leave the EU club but keep all the benefits of membership: insisting it was going to be the strongest advocate of free trade while walking out on the biggest free trade area on the planet; insisting Britain was looking out to the wider world whilst telling its inhabitants they were facing new restrictions on getting into Britain; stating Brexit was about the freedom to strike trade deals, whilst harking back to the Imperial preference regime of the past.

But that was fairly predictable - indeed we had heard most of it before over the past six months.

More interesting was her Davos speech, in which she took on globalisation and its discontents. She told the global elite they had failed to bring people with them on the globalisation journey - and that would have to change. And the agent of change will be the state.

Despite the British press likening her to Margaret Thatcher - the new Iron Lady - Mrs May’s Davos speech appeared to dump much of the driving philosophy of what we know as Thatcherism.

For example: "For government, it means not just stepping back and - as the prevailing orthodoxy in many countries has argues for so many years - not just getting out of the way. Not just leaving business to get on with the job and assuming that problems will just fix themselves. It means stepping up to a new, active role that backs business and ensures more people in all corners of the country share in the benefits of its success”.

In other words, the state is back as a driver of economic development - more intervention, more planning, more “industrial policy”. Indeed the British government is due to publish a Green Paper on Monday, setting out its thoughts on a new industrial strategy

Here is another May quote from the same speech: "...if you are someone who is just managing - just getting by - you don’t need a government that will get out of the way. You need and active government that will step up and champion the things that matter to you".

And she ended with a quote from - who else -the (Irish) political philosopher and godfather of conservatism, Edmund Burke: "a state without the means of some change is without the means of its own conservation".

Then came the Donald. In Washington DC the 45th president of the United States as sworn in on Friday evening, and immediately went on the offensive - promising to eradicate Islamic terrorism from the face of the earth in an alliance with "civilised countries", promising to end the scourge of drugs and gangs "now", urging people to buy American and hire American.

Again the speech was an attack on the "global elite" and the economic effects of globalisation - a phenomenon Mr Trump blames for the dissatisfaction of vast swathes of the American people with their lot. And he attacked the elite for looking after themselves and not listening to the people and helping those who need help - predicting that failure to restore the fortunes of ordinary Americans will lead to the ruin of the elites, and more importantly of America itself (he didn’t say much about the rest of the world).

But the speech the global elite themselves were most interested in was that by Xi Jin Ping, who became the first Chinese President to address the Davos forum. Standing in stark contrast to the unilateralism of Trump and the confusion of Brexit, Mr Xi set himself up as a defender of the rules based global economic order.

And that’s not surprising - China has been the biggest beneficiary of the opening up of the global economy, especially after the Uruguay round of GATT/WTO and the gradual incorporation of China into the international system (most recently just before Christmas, when the renminbi became one of the five currencies that form the basis of the IMF’s virtual currency, the Special Drawing Right).

It is indeed a sign of the strange times we live in when the global elite are putting their faith in the head of the Chinese Communist Party to defend the system that benefits them so much, when the new Iron Lady is singing the virtues of state intervention, when a billionaire US president starts his term in office by laying into his fellow plutocrats.

Of course the disaffected, alienated, detached and discontented are not an American phenomenon: they were part of the Brexit coalition, and are turning established politics upside down in Italy, the Netherlands and France.

And here too. On Thursday RTE 2 launched "Generation F’d", a new documentary series on the lives of Irish 25-35 year olds - who can't buy houses (there are few to be bought) and who are being squeezed out of their rental accommodation, who see no wage growth, no recovery, no hope - just precarious employment, low pay and a future that will be worse than that of their parents generation.

The people who are being crushed by economic circumstances. The people who feel themselves being slowly asphyxiated by the lack of political response to their plight. And there are a lot of them. Articulate, educated, and feeling powerless - they see themselves as having nothing in common with the system (the elite is not really the right term for the group that is doing the crushing and asphyxiating). Several of the interviewees came across as people who have nothing left to lose, or are very close to that point.

And when you have nothing left to lose, by definition you have everything to gain from trying something new. Anything new.