General Electric today reported a 35.7% jump in quarterly profit, helped by strength in its power and renewable energy businesses, and affirmed its growth and profit forecasts for 2017.

The Boston-based maker of power plants, aircraft engines, locomotives and medical equipment said total revenue fell 2.4% to $33.1 billion.

Earnings from continuing operations attributable to GE shareholders rose to $3.48 billion in the fourth quarter ended December 31, from $2.57 billion a year earlier.

Earnings per share from continuing operations rose to 39 cents from 26 cents, the company said.

Adjusted earnings, however, fell 2% to 46 cents a share, matching the average of analyst estimates, according to Thomson Reuters.

GE had said in December it expected organic growth of 3-5% this year, figures it affirmed today.