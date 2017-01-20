Underlying inflation in the euro zone will remain weak for years to come, a survey showed today.

This suggested that the European Central Bank is still far from scaling back its unprecedented stimulus measures.

Underlying inflation, a key measure watched by the ECB, is seen rising to just 1.1% this year, barely half of the bank's inflation objective.

It will then inch up to 1.3% in 2018 and 1.5% in 2019, the ECB said in its quarterly Survey of Professional Forecasters.

The ECB kept its unprecedented stimulus measures in place this week, arguing that the recent price surge is only temporary and due almost entirely to oil price rises.

Underlying inflation, or prices excluding food and energy, lacked a convincing upward trend, the ECB said.

Headline inflation in the euro zone is now running at 1.1%, its highest level in over three years.

It is expected to average 1.4% this year, 1.5% in 2018, then rise to 1.8% by 2021, still shy of the ECB's target. The ECB aims for inflation of below, but close to, 2%.

"There are no signs yet of a convincing upward trend in underlying inflation," Draghi told at a press conference yesterday after reviewing the survey's results.

"Measures of underlying inflation are expected to rise more gradually over the medium term," he added.

Inflation has been far below the ECB's target for years with Ireland, Cyprus, Greece and Italy recording close to zero price growth.

This illustrates that the bloc is far away from fully recovering from one of the worst financial crises for decades.