New figures from the Central Statistics office show that monthly factory gate prices increased by 0.5% in December.

The CSO said that factory gate - or wholesale - prices rose by 1.3% in December on an annual basis.

Today's figures show that all material prices in the building and construction increased by 2% in the year since December 2015, with the biggest increases in the wholesale price of sand and gravel, stone and fabricated metal.

They also reveal that the price of energy products increased by 13.5% in the year since December 2015, while petroleum fuels rose by 15.5%.

The CSO said that the biggest sectors contributing to the annual change in wholesale prices were dairy products, with prices up by 6.4%.

Wholesale prices in the computer, electronic and optical products industry increased by 5.6%, while prices in other manufacturing (including medical and dental instruments and supplies) rose by 4.6%.

The CSO also noted decreases in printing and reproduction of recorded media (down 8.3%), grain milling, starches and animal feeds ( down 4.5%) and wood and wood products (down 4.3%).