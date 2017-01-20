Specialisterne Ireland is a social enterprise that recruits talented people with autism and Aspergers and then supports them in the workplace. It has just been selected as a recipient of a Flagship Award by the Ireland Funds.

The organisation is headed up by Peter Brabazon, who said such people were falling through the gaps when it came to the education system and subsequently the workplace. "These people tend to be unemployed despite having average to high intelligence. The problem is they have other issues, mainly around communications skills. So they're not getting internships - although we're working with DCU on that - and then they can't get their first employment because they're not good at interviews," he explained.

Specialisterne helps people through these processes and then partners with industry to identify roles that could typically be done by such people, usually in the tech space or in mathematical type roles, but not exclusively.

"We help them through interview and support them in the initial phase of work," Mr Brabazon said. "We have great companies like Microsoft and SAP and EA Games have also just signed up with us. We have a target to employ 200 people rapidly. We have 15 who are job ready and would like to place them," he said.

The organisation is funded primarily through fees from the employer among other sources. "We are a specialist, registered employment agency. We've got grants and companies have given us time and space but we need to build or model to become sustainable financially."

The organisation is contactable at http://ie.specialisterne.com

MORNING BRIEFS - Hair restoration company, Viviscal, has been sold by Irish businessman James Murphy for €150m. He founded the Lifes2Good range of beauty products of which Viviscal was one of the brands. It was spun out as a stand alone brand in the last year. US listed Church & Dwight is the buyer of Viviscal. The product, which is sold at 25,000 outlets across the world, has been endorsed by several celebrities which saw sales taking off in the US market in particular.

*** The peer to peer lending company Linked Finance has signed a deal with the French investment group, Eiffel Investments, that will see it contributing up to 20% of funding for new loans provided by Linked Finance. Eiffel currently manages close to €200m on behalf of several institutional investors across a range of peer to peer lending platforms in France and the UK. Peer to peer lending has grown in popularity in recent years. The practice aims to bring individual borrowers and lenders together, bypassing traditional forms of lending such as banks.

*** International payments company EVO Payments is to recruit 50 new workers here taking its workforce to 120 by the end of this year. It is part of a €9m investment that will see the company opening a new headquarters in Dun Laoghaire. The positions, which are full time, are in the areas of sales and marketing, customer support and administration.

*** China posted 6.7% GDP growth last year, according to official figures. That compares to just under 7% in 2015. China is the world's second biggest economy and is a major importer of goods and services meaning its economic performance has a big impact around the world. Some observers say China's growth is actually much weaker than official data suggests.



