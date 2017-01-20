AIB EMPLOYEES SET FOR AVERAGE PAY RISE OF 5.5% - Staff at AIB are in line for average pay increases of 5.5% spread over the next two years following recommendations from the Workplace Relations Commission.

Both AIB and the Financial Services Union have accepted the proposals and they will now be put to a ballot of bank staff. The deal includes an average 2.75% pay increase for staff both this year and next, says the Irish Times. The increases are due to take effect on April 1st in both years. The recommendations from Anna Perry of the WRC also provide for the terms of a previously-negotiated job security agreement to be extended until the end of 2019. In addition, AIB will continue to pay the management fees associated with its defined contribution pension scheme until the end of 2018. The FSU has agreed to ongoing co-operation with the bank’s change and restructuring plans while the bank has committed to full consultation and engagement on matters arising from its restructuring proposals. Billy Barrett, a senior industrial relations officer with the FSU, said the deal represented an improvement on the pay increase secured and accepted in 2016.

***

€10M MIDLETON BOOST AS WHISKEY BOOMS - Whiskey makers Irish Distillers is to invest €10m at its Cork facility in a move that will allow the company to increase its single pot range by 30%.

The investment will see 60 new jobs created during the expansion phase of the development. Irish Distillers said it hopes to increase revenues by 300% between now and 2030. As part of the investment three new copper pot stills are being installed at the distillery, says the Irish Independent. The company produces the bespoke Midleton whiskey range well as the globally renowned Jameson brand. It has also invested €20m at its Fox and Geese bottling facility in Dublin and is currently involved in a €100m development at its Dungourney maturation site. In August of last year, the company also announced an €11m redevelopment project at the Old Jameson Distillery in Smithfield. The expansion is a response to the burgeoning demand for Irish whiskey around the world, according to Jean-Christophe Coutures, chairman and ceo of Irish Distillers.

***

GOLDEN PAGES FIRM RETURN TO BLACK ON BUSINESS MODEL - The firm that publishes the Golden Pages returned to profit in 2015 to record pre-tax profits of €2.43m. In 2015, FCR Media Ltd restructured, which involved laying off 7% of its workforce here.

After the redundancies took place, FCR Media employed 119 people. According to the directors' report, FCR is repositioning itself with a revised business model, based on lower revenues and lower costs. "It is receiving the support from its parent shareholder as it strives towards profitability," the directors say. The new accounts show it returned to pre-tax profits even as gross profits fell 10% to €10.16m. It had a pre-tax loss of €1m in 2014, says the Irish Examiner. "Although 2015 has been a challenging year with recognised revenue down 7% on 2014, we have seen continued growth from our online and digital product offering - up 7% on 2014 and positive feedback from new and existing customers to our new digital product range," according to the accounts. "As expected, our print revenues have continued to decline by 6% on 2014," it added.

***

MAYOR URGED TO SWAP CONGESTION CHARGE FOR PAY-PER-MILE IN CLOGGED LONDON - London should tackle growing traffic delays by replacing its congestion charge with a pay-per-mile scheme, London assembly members have recommended, in a report that could reignite a national debate over the policy.

The recommendation was made in a report on the challenges posed by the capital’s increasingly clogged streets, where in recent years average motor vehicle speeds have fallen despite shrinking traffic levels, writes the Financial Times. Their recommendation resuscitates a policy idea that has been almost absent from politics since 2005, when Tony Blair's government backed away from a planned national system of distance-based charging for road use. The plan, which was due to charge more for using the busiest roads at the busiest times, was abandoned after an online petition opposing the move gathered 2 million signatures. Caroline Pidgeon, a Lib Dem member of the assembly, wrote in the introduction to the "London Stalling" report that the existing congestion charge, introduced in 2003, was "no longer fit for purpose". The current scheme charges drivers £11.50 daily to drive into a small part of central London. But it has no effect elsewhere in the capital and gives drivers no incentive to limit their driving once in the central zone.