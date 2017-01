Hair restoration company Viviscal has been sold by Irish businessman, James Murphy, for €150m.

He founded the Lifes2Good range of beauty products of which Viviscal was one of the brands.

It was spun out as a standalone brand in the last year.

US listed Church & Dwight is the buyer of Viviscal.

The product, which is sold at 25,000 outlets across the world, has been endorsed by several celebrities which saw sales taking off in the US market in particular.