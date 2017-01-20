International payments company EVO Payments is to recruit 50 new workers in Ireland, taking its workforce to 120 by the end of this year.

The expansion is part of a €9m investment that will see the company opening a new headquarters in Dun Laoghaire.

The positions, which are full time, are in the areas of sales and marketing, customer support and administration.

EVO established a presence in Ireland in 2014 and works in partnership with Bank of Ireland in providing card point of sale and online payment solutions for Irish SME and corporate businesses.

The company has played a key role in the accelerated growth of card and contactless payment adoption in the Irish market.

Debit card spend in Ireland last year was over €30 billion, a 20% increase on the previous year. Total card spend in Ireland is over €40 billion with an additional €13 billion spent online.